Ultrasonic Sensors UPK – Different housing styles for flexibility

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH adds the UPK product line to its product range of ultrasonic sensors. The plastic or stainless steel housings are protected up to IP67 and feature a connector or cable output for flexibility. The sensors are quick and easy to install and are traditionally used for measuring levels or distances.

The different product styles measure distances from 40 mm – 300 mm, 60 mm – 800 mm or 80 mm – 1200 mm. The ultrasonic sensors can be used in temperatures from -20 °C to +70 °C and have a resolution of 2 mm regardless of the colour or the material of the object being measured. The results can be analysed via switching or analog output (4…20 mA / 0…10 V). The 4-pin connector output has the standard thread size of M12, the round, compact housing size M18. Includes two fitting fastening nuts and the plastic version also includes two washers.

The corrosion-resistant sensors by WayCon are used in the food, pulp, textile, paint or pharmaceuticals industry. Other possible applications are chemical equipment constructions and sewage treatment.

