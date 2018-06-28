Solar Energy and Battery Storage 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Highlights:-

Solar energy policies comprise legislation, international treaties, and incentives for investment, such as financial incentives in the U.S. In several countries, such as India, Germany, and the U.K, policies such as Feed-in-Tariff (FIT), Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), tax credits, pricing laws, production incentives, quota requirements, and trading systems have been developed and implemented to promote the use of solar energy, thus, driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing need for an uninterrupted power supply with a substantial increase in power demand throughout the world is driving the global solar energy and battery storage system market. The global growth in industrial development activity and urbanization is making a path for the solar energy and battery storage market. However, high capital investments are restraining the market.