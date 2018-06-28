Simplify your Kitchen/Bathroom Remodel with Help from a Utica Contractor

Utica, Michigan (webnewswire) June 28, 2018 – If you are a Utica homeowner in the beginning stages of a kitchen or bathroom remodel, you may be searching for a contractor and some level of installation and design assistance. It isn’t always easy to find good labor for these projects as every item you install in your home requires a different set of specializations, with up to five specialists needed for the installation of an average appliance. Because it is essential to have the right people working on your remodel, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers their expertise in design, remodeling, and installation to the Metro Detroit area.

Get Your Dream Kitchen or Bathroom Minus the Stress of Managing the Remodel

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has developed solid relationships with the best of the trades in the Utica area, allowing them to provide you with a team that will finish the job effectively and efficiently. You will end up with the kitchen or bathroom you have always dreamed of.

Experienced Professionals for Your Kitchen or Bathroom Remodeling in Utica

While there are plenty of contractors in Utica that do perfectly good work, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath feels that clients deserve better than good, they deserve the absolute best. This kitchen contractor utilizes the finest materials available and hires the most qualified professionals for your kitchen or bathroom remodel.

High-Value, Customized Products for your Utica Kitchen or Bathroom Remodel

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath carries a line of outstanding quality products that set them apart from other retailers. With their own manufacturing facility, they have the ability to make cabinet modifications and custom countertops. Kurtis carries the following product categories:

Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinets

Tile

Countertops

Appliances

Lighting

Plumbing

Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

45030 Northpointe Blvd.

Utica, MI 48315

586-354-9259

cmaruska@kurtiskitchen.com

About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

For over 48 years, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has delivered unparalleled service as the kitchen & bathroom experts in Utica. They offer varying levels of contractor and installation services to clients including do-it-yourself, contract-it-yourself, cabinet-only installation, and complete installation. They pursue continued growth and expansion to ensure they are able to bring the best value-based remodeling programs to the Metro Detroit area.

