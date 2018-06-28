Business

Simplify your Kitchen/Bathroom Remodel with Help from a Utica Contractor

Comment(0)

Utica, Michigan (webnewswire) June 28, 2018 – If you are a Utica homeowner in the beginning stages of a kitchen or bathroom remodel, you may be searching for a contractor and some level of installation and design assistance. It isn’t always easy to find good labor for these projects as every item you install in your home requires a different set of specializations, with up to five specialists needed for the installation of an average appliance. Because it is essential to have the right people working on your remodel, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers their expertise in design, remodeling, and installation to the Metro Detroit area.

Get Your Dream Kitchen or Bathroom Minus the Stress of Managing the Remodel

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has developed solid relationships with the best of the trades in the Utica area, allowing them to provide you with a team that will finish the job effectively and efficiently. You will end up with the kitchen or bathroom you have always dreamed of.

Experienced Professionals for Your Kitchen or Bathroom Remodeling in Utica

While there are plenty of contractors in Utica that do perfectly good work, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath feels that clients deserve better than good, they deserve the absolute best. This kitchen contractor utilizes the finest materials available and hires the most qualified professionals for your kitchen or bathroom remodel.

High-Value, Customized Products for your Utica Kitchen or Bathroom Remodel

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath carries a line of outstanding quality products that set them apart from other retailers. With their own manufacturing facility, they have the ability to make cabinet modifications and custom countertops. Kurtis carries the following product categories:

Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinets
Tile
Countertops
Appliances
Lighting
Plumbing

Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

45030 Northpointe Blvd.
Utica, MI 48315
586-354-9259
cmaruska@kurtiskitchen.com

About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

For over 48 years, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has delivered unparalleled service as the kitchen & bathroom experts in Utica. They offer varying levels of contractor and installation services to clients including do-it-yourself, contract-it-yourself, cabinet-only installation, and complete installation. They pursue continued growth and expansion to ensure they are able to bring the best value-based remodeling programs to the Metro Detroit area.

###

Related Articles
Business

AC repair you can rely on

editor

Man made things are going to break down from time to time and you have to be ready to set them back on track. If you are not willing to compromise the comfort you enjoy at home, you must focus on AC repair when you need it. If you are running a business and you […]
Business

Global Demand for Navigation Switches Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2017 – 2027

Global Navigation Switch Market: Introduction The market for navigation switches is anticipated to witness healthy growth rates in the forecast period, owing to increasing inclination of vendors towards safety in automotive industry. A navigation switch basically consists of a stick with several pushbuttons on it. The movement of stick activates one out of the four […]
Business

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market US$ 10 Billion by 2023, Trends and Forecast

editor

The global ophthalmic drugs market to attain US$ 10 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Visit the global ophthalmic drugs market by disease type (allergy, dry eye disorder, glaucoma, retinal disorder), and dispense type (over-the-counter, prescription); by geography and forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/ophthalmic-drugs-market/ The global ophthalmic drugs market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *