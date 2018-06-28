Business

shreekant Patil Bags Prestigious India Business Awards 2018

Paramount Enterprises located in Nashik – India, pleased to announce that they won India’s prestigious award – India Business Awards 2018 in category – Leading Manufacturer Of Resistance Spot Welding Spares, Consumables In India.

Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Actress was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.

Award ceremony was held at Taj hotels in Bangalore on 24th, June 2018 felicitation by bollowood actress Soha Ali Khan. 

Award received by Shreekant Patil and Sneha Patil – Founder & CEO at Paramount Enterprises, delivered a speech explaining about company, products & achievements. 

Then Shreekant has congratulates and thanks to team and management at PARENTNashik.

About: Paramount Enterprises, founded in 2004 & brand – PARENTNashik is manufacturer & exporter of resistance spot welding consumables,weldparts,projection welding electrodes & seam welding wheels, 3D Busbar catering products to automotive & switchgear industries in India, Europe & USA since 10 years.

