Setu launches ​​Eye Max Health Supplement

Neutraceutical company Setu, part of the​ ​Omniactive group has launched ‘Eye Max’ health supplement that consists of natural probiotics help in repairing eye damage due to​​aging and screen exposure. Setu’s Eye Max is the optimal way to protect your eyes against carotenoid loss and daylong exposure to the harmful blue light emitted by laptop and mobile screens.

Setu’s ‘Advanced Healing’ formulations are created for potent, multi-mechanism approach to chronic conditions. In these conditions requiring advanced healing, Setu’s unique multi-ingredient formulations provide a stronger, robust counter to the condition that is beyond asymptomatic stages.

A daily dose of Setu’s Eye Max will take care of your vision when we take our eyes for granted Lutemax 2020, Bilberry & N-Acetyl Glucosamine​ ​are the key ingredients. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are best carotenoids for retina health. Bilberry is known to enhance night vision; N-acetylglucosamine moisturizes tired eyes. Fight the bad blue light from screens and reduce your strain with this nutritional filter for the digital age!​ ​

​Advantages:

Protects your eyes from blue light exposure

Supports the eyes’ ability to protect against light emitted by screens, UV rays, and indoor lighting Protects your eyes while using digital devices 2 times more Lutein than most other products

Helps alleviate the discomfort of eye strain and eye fatigue; also, many Zeaxanthin in products is only 1 mg while ours is 4 mg – – 4x’s more than in many products – promotes healthy eye function

Helps maintain macular and retinal health –

Supports visual function in bright and dim light conditions /Bilberry helps enhance night vision

A strong antioxidant that keeps your skin and brain looking and feeling younger / skin hydration, elasticity

Improves sleep quality in as little as 12 weeks

Suggested for:

Ideal for people who are working on screens for several hours a day, which results in elevated visual stress

Where to buy- Setu.in and Amazon.in

Price- INR 875​

​