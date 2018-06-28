Tech

Rocheston partners with Pearson VUE in global computer-based Professional Certification exam delivery agreement

Comment(0)

Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing (CBT), has entered into an agreement with ¬Rocheston to deliver its Professional Certification exams at highly secure test centres around the world.

The new multi-year partnership means that the four exams – Certified Chief Innovation Officer (CCIO), Rocheston Certified IoT Engineer (RCIE), Certified Big Data Analyst (CBDA) and Certified Master of Business Leadership (CMBL) – will be delivered via Pearson VUE’s network of more than 5,000 test centres in 180 countries worldwide.

Candidates have the convenience of booking exams online and on-demand at a local test centre, rather than travelling to a distant city-centre exam hall on one particular day.

Vasanth Davis, vice president – accreditation at Rocheston, said: “Through our new partnership with Pearson VUE, we can expand our global exam delivery model and offer our exam candidates the convenience of local, on-demand testing.”

Divyalok Sharma, senior director – client relations at Pearson VUE, said: “I am delighted that this new agreement will enrich the lives and careers of IT specialists around the world as we increase access to Rocheston’s assessments.”

Related Articles
Tech

Smart Lock Market Research Report 2018 to 2022 Players, Regions, Product Types and Applications

editor

Market Highlights: The global smart lock market is growing rapidly across the world. The demand for smart locks is growing with the increasing demand for auto-lock technologies for smart lock are boosting the growth of this market. Wi-Fi-based smart lock is gaining demand in the smart lock market as it is designed with advanced technology […]
Tech

New fibre optic cable configurator by tde: The fastest way to the FO patch and trunk cord

Dortmund/Germany, June 13th 2018. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has completely revised its successful fibre optic cable configurator. With visual support for the targeted, flawless configuration of fibre optic cables, the online tool is now even more intuitive and easy to use. The network expert has integrated high-resolution photos of all connectors for this […]
Tech

Questions to Ask When Searching for Software Development Companies

editor

With regards to software development requirements of a company, everybody’s searching for the best quality service to get the best price available. To improve efficiency in computer software development, a provider may consider outsourced workers for software creation work. Hiring the right software as a service lexington ky firm permits an enterprise to get the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *