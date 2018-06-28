Revel Rey Unveils Resort 2019 Retro Siren Collection

Stay fashion-forward with Revel Rey’s latest Resort 2019 Silhouette Collection. Swimsuits created by Revel Rey’s owner/designer Audrey “Rey” Swanson feature bold and feminine designs perfect for the modern woman who wants the best summer look.

[Washington DC, 06/21/2018] – As Heidi Klum would say, “In fashion, one day you’re in and the next day, you’re out.” With fleeting trends, it is important for everyone to stay updated on the latest styles to keep from looking outdated and unflattering.

For the summer, this means keeping up with the trends and wearing the latest designer swimsuits. Fans of designer Audrey “Rey” Swanson and her brand, Revel Rey, can look forward to wearing the swimsuits from her Resort 2019 Retro Siren Collection, which are perfect for the fashion-forward modern woman.

Resort 2019 Silhouettes

Revel Rey’s Resort 2019 Silhouettes feature bold and stunning looks available in one-piece swimsuits and two-piece bikinis. Customers can, like the rest of Revel Rey’s bikinis, mix and match throughout the line to create different but beautiful looks.

The Resort/Spring 2019 Revel Rey collections revisit the classic glamour of the 1940s and 1950s from an updated and polished point of view. It’s a fashion forward look backwards that balances the traditional female aesthetic with a contemporary image and new age attitude. The whole collection is perfect for the sophisticated and modern woman daring to sport a bold look this summer.

Designer Swimsuits

Revel Rey’s swimsuits are popular for its unique and bold style. Rey Swanson treats each piece like an artwork that tells a story to create gorgeous designs that can flatter any feminine body type. The company makes its products with high-quality fabrics and extraordinary details but still made with comfort in mind.

About Revel Rey

Revel Rey is a designer swimwear brand based created by Audrey “Rey” Swanson. The Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. based company features styles to complement the passionate, cultured, and modern woman.

Revel Rey will have its third consecutive feature in Miami Swim Week this summer. Its products are available on its online store, select physical locations, and ASOS and are available for local and international shipping.

For a modern, fashion-forward look this summer, visit Revel Rey’s website at https://www.revelrey.com today. Free ground shipping awaits all US orders.