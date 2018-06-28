Tech

ProCall 6 Enterprise: Service Release 1 now available

Starnberg, 28/6/2018
The Starnberg software manufacturer estos officially releases Service Release 1 for ProCall 6 Enterprise. Further softphone features and telephone systems as well as app improvements for iOS and Android and a native macOS client – these are the major new innovations. ProCall Enterprise is a unified communications & CTI software suite. Communication and collaboration are improved both internally and across company borders with partners, suppliers and customers.
Consultation, hold, call waiting and toggling, transfer from consultation, conference call and call forwarding without consultation – these functions can be used by users of ProCall Enterprise softphones with the Windows Desktop Client. With the previous version, functions such as calling, closing, rejecting, holding, forwarding and DTMF dialing were already possible. In addition, ProCall 6 Enterprise supports additional PBX telephone systems that can be used with the softphone features: Alcatel-Lucent OXO Connect and OmniPCX Enterprise (OXE), Auerswald COMpact and COMmander, Avaya IP Office, Unify OpenScape 4000 and innovaphone. To date, Mitel MiVoice Office 400, Mitel MX-ONE, Panasonic KX-NS Series, Panasonic KX-NSX Series and Unify OpenScape Business phones are already in use.
estos has also redesigned the latest apps for iOS and Android. These now have a higher stability and usability (iOS CallKit and Android FullScreen Activity). For example, it is now possible to accept an incoming call with a locked smartphone directly without having to input the PIN number again. For macOS users, a new native client for the use of CTI functions is also available.
“Any wishes and suggestions received from our customers and the market always inspires us to improve our products,” explains Joachim Frenzel, Product Manager at estos. “With Service Release 1 for ProCall 6 Enterprise, we have once again been able to offer users of our software a bit more comfort and provide an important component for the workplace of the future.”
Availability and further information
With immediate effect, Service Release 1 for ProCall 6 Enterprise is available free of charge from the download section of the estos website. This requires an existing ProCall 6 Enterprise license. Further information about ProCall 6 Enterprise can be found at https://www.estos.com/products/procall/?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw26_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway

