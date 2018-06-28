Precision Seamless Steel Pipe Annealing Process

Unlike erw steel pipes, precision seamless steel pipes are vacuum annealed in high quality spring steel, tool steel, precision steel wire, stainless steel products, and titanium alloys, and can be vacuum treated for bright annealing. The lower the annealing temperature, the higher the degree of vacuum is required. In order to prevent the evaporation of chromium and accelerate the heat conduction, a carrier gas heating (insulation) method is generally used, and it is noted that argon and argon should not be used for stainless steel and titanium alloys.

Vacuum quenching vacuum quenching furnace is divided into oil quenching and gas quenching according to the cooling method. It is divided into single-chamber and double-chamber type according to the number of work places. 904 Mountain/fearing is a periodic type operating furnace. The vacuum oil quenching furnaces are double-chambered. The rear chamber is equipped with electric heating elements and an oil sump below the front chamber. After the workpiece is heated and insulated, it is moved into the front chamber. After the middle door is closed, the front chamber is filled with inert gas to approximately 2.66% 26 times; lO – 1.01% 26times; 10 Pa (200 – 760 mm Hg) and filled with oil. Oil quenching can easily cause deterioration of the workpiece surface. Due to the large surface activity, significant thin layer carburization can take place under the action of a short-lived, high-temperature oil film. In addition, the adhesion of carbon black and oil on the surface is detrimental to simplifying the heat treatment process.

The development of vacuum quenching technology is mainly to develop an air-cooled quenching furnace with excellent performance and a single station. The aforementioned dual-chamber furnace can also be used for gas quenching (air-jet cooling in the front chamber), but the double-stage operation makes production of large batches of furnaces difficult, and also causes deformation of the workpiece or changes in the orientation of the workpiece to increase quenching at high temperatures. Deformation. A single-station air-cooled quenching furnace is jet-cooled in a heating chamber after completion of heat insulation. The air-cooled cooling rate is not as fast as oil cooling, and it is also lower than the molten salt isothermal and graded quenching in the traditional quenching method. Therefore, to continuously increase the pressure in the spray chamber, increase the flow rate, and use inert gases such as helium and hydrogen with a molar mass ratio of less than nitrogen and argon, is the mainstream of vacuum quenching technology today.

In the late 1970s, the pressure of nitrogen spray cooling was increased from (1~2)%26times;10Pa to (5~6)%26times;10Pa, so that the cooling capacity was close to the oil cooling under normal pressure. In the mid-1980s, ultra-high pressure gas quenching occurred, with (10~20)%26times; 10Pa helium, cooling capacity equal to or slightly higher than oil quenching, has entered the industrial practical. In the early 1990s, the use of 40%26times; 10Pa of hydrogen, close to the cooling capacity of water quenching, is still in its infancy. Industrial developed countries have progressed to high pressure (5-6)%26times;10. Pa gas quenching is the main body, but the relationship between the vapor pressure (theoretical value) and temperature of some gas quenched products in China is still in the general pressurized gas quenching (2%26times; 10Pa) type stage.

As a result, vacuum carburizing is a vacuum quenching process curve. After heating in a vacuum to the carburizing temperature and keeping the temperature so that the surface is cleaned and activated, pass through the thin carburizing rich gas (see control atmosphere heat treatment), infiltrate under a negative pressure of approximately 1330 Pa (10T0rr), and then stop the gas (pressure reduction) ) Spread. Carburizing the precision steel tube after quenching using a quenching method, that is, first power outage, nitrogen cooling the workpiece to the critical point A,, the following, the internal phase change, and then stop the air, open the pump, heated to Ac1, ~ Accm. The quenching method may be air-cooled or oil-cooled. The latter is austenitized and transferred to the anterior chamber, filled with nitrogen to atmospheric pressure and then into the oil.

The temperature of vacuum carburizing is generally higher than that of common gas carburizing. The penetration and diffusion of 920～1040°C are usually divided into two stages as shown. Pulsed ventilation and gas stoppage can also be used. Multi-stage seepage and expansion can achieve better results. . Due to the high temperature, especially the surface is clean and active, the vacuum carburized layer is formed faster than ordinary gas, liquid and solid carburizing. If the required depth of penetration is 1mm, it only needs 5h at 927°C, and only 1h at 1033°C.