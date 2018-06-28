Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront of Global Demand

A new detailed study titled “Mattress and Mattress Component Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the mattress and mattress component market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and 5.2% respectively during the assessment period 2018-2026.

Get Premium Sample Copy of Mattress and Mattress Component Market Report at: https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4813

The business intelligence study offers credible and comprehensive insights on the mattress and mattress component market. According to the report, growing disposable income, combined with launch of innovative and novel mattress designs is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period. Role of mattresses in improving sleep quality and their benefits in terms of reducing ailments on account of sleep disorders, is likely to provide an impetus to growth.

The report segments the global mattress and mattress component market into size market, component market, product type market and region market. The size segment is further into twin XL size, queen size, twin or single size, full or double size, king size mattress and others. The component segment is sub-segmented into innerspring or coils, fillings, foam, latex and ticking. The innerspring or coils are categorized into bonnel coils, continuous coils, packet coils and offfset coils. The fillings are divided into coir, cotton, wool and others. The foam is sub-segmented into polyethylene foam, polyester foam, convoluted foam, visco-elastic foam, polyurethane foam, gel foam, latex rubber foam and evlon. The latex is divided into synthetic and natural. The product type segment is categorized into hybrid, latex, foam, innerspring and others.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at: https://www.mrrse.com/mattress-component-market

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) According to the research study, Asia Pacific is likely to be one of the leading markets for mattress and mattress components market. China and India are among the major markets for mattress and mattress components, and it is highly likely the status quo will remain unchanged during the assessment period as well.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Spring Air Company, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Casper, Dormeo, Kurl On, Ministry of Sleep, King Koil, Inc., Relyon Limited, Simba, Dreams Ltd., Jinbaoma Furniture Manufacturer, . Duroflex Pvt. Ltd., Talalay Global, Sheela Foam Limited, Gogo Foam Products Company Ltd., The Made Well Group, Latex International, Radium Foam, M.H. Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Latex Global, Richard Pieris Natural Foams Ltd., Mar-Pak, Inc., Allbeco and Latexco East.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4813