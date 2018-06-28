Health and Wellness

MamyPoko announces #SheCaresSheShares community dedicated to Indian mothers

Japan based leading baby hygiene products company, Unicharm’s flagship brand MamyPoko, has announced an online Mommy Community, #SheCaresSheShares aimed at celebrating the spirit of motherhood. Mothers will be able to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SheCaresSheShares and register themselves to become a part of community. Mothers can easily access the community on www.mamypoko.co.in.

#SheCaresSheShares is aimed at connecting mothers across India with the power of sharing and give them a platform to write their motherhood experiences alongside sharing baby care and pregnancy tips that can come in handy for new moms or mothers in pregnancy phase.

Yuji Ikeda, Marketing Director of Unicharm India said, “We are delighted to have launched this initiative that will enable mothers from across the country to connect with each other with common experiences. MamyPoko has been a partner in the motherhood journey of many mothers across the country, and this initiative is an important step towards further building this bond and a token of thanks from team Unicharm to all the mothers for making MamyPoko one of top players. The platform in a true spirit is by ‘the mothers, for the mothers’. We are hopeful that the platform will create a positive impact in the lives of mothers across the country.”

Sharing her personal experience related to baby care, one of the mother contributors of #SheCaresSheShares community, Aradhana Singh writes, “Sleep is one of the most important aspects of your baby’s early development. Developing a sleep routine that works for you and your new baby is important, and a diaper can help your child with good sleep.”

MamyPoko is running various initiatives in India to help create awareness around baby hygiene and #SheCaresSheShares is another step towards the same.

