Godrej Alive Mulund Coming Soon Project In LBS Road Thane West, Mumbai

Mumbai, also known as the ‘city of dreams’ is home to millions of aspiring hearts, dreamy-eyed youngsters and of course, the rich and popular crowd. It is one of most happening cities in India. ‘Home’ is the place that everyone wants to return at the end of the day. You must have been dreaming about owning a comfortable retreat for ages. In that case, what is better than Godrej Alive Mulund? One of the most talked about projects in Mumbai, this residential project aims at bringing class and technology together to provide you with a brilliant infrastructure with all modern amenities.
Located at LBS mark, Thane, Mumbai, Godrej Alive Thane is brilliantly connected to the rest of the city as well as areas in Gujarat. It is just 0.5 kilometers away from Thane station, 1 kilometer away from Mulund station. IIT Bombay is only 20 kilometers away from this project. Moreover, the airport is located at a distance of 13 kilometers from the residence. Isn’t that wonderful? Also, those looking for other facilities, hospitals, reputed schools, and colleges are at a convenient distance from the residential area.
Floor plans of Godrej Alive Mulund West
Godrej Alive Mulund has carefully designed three different units –
2BHK units – compact units spread over an area of 787 sqft. These are designed for newlywed couples or youngsters who plan to stay alone or with a friend.
3BHK units – slightly more spacious than the 2BHK units, these flats are spread over an area of 1078 sqft. These units are made keeping in mind new and expanding families.
4BHK units – with the advantage of a balcony area, this perfect for families who want bigger space to live in. These units are spread over an area of 1195- 1468 sqft.

