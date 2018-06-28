Uncategorized

A.O. Smith announces ‘Greatest BuyBack Offer’ on Water Purifier

A. O. Smith, a leading global water technology company is back again with its ‘Greatest BuyBack Offer’ with focus on upgrading consumers to its ‘Green Series RO Water Purifiers’ with a clear benefit of saving 2 times more water. AO Smith’s Green Series has the highest recovery in the category and no purifier in India recovers more pure water than AO Smith Green RO series water purifiers. Under this offer, users can bring their existing water purifiers and in exchange, buy the A. O. Smith ‘Green Series RO Water Purifiers’ under a discount of Rs. 3000.

“Commenting on the offer, Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director at A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd said, “With this offer, we encourage the use of 100% RO purified water that is safe for drinking. Consumers can now upgrade to our Green RO series by availing industry leading promotion towards a Green Cause. We had an overwhelming response last year, and we are confident consumers will extend their patronage this year as well in contributing towards a greener environment by upgrading to A.O.Smith Green Series RO Water Purifiers”,

With state-of-the-art technology and an 8 stage water purification , A. O. Smith Green RO series come with MIN-TECH (Mineralizer Technology) wherein the essential minerals are added to pure water and is powered with double protection comprising of RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology) which ensures pure water that is baby safe. Its patented side stream RO Membrane and Advanced Recovery Technology saves 2X more water compared to ordinary RO purifier. The products come with 1 year comprehensive warranty.

It is also India’s first RO water purifier system having hot water option with added minerals. A. O. Smith also has an industry leading customers’ service solution known as Power of 1.

For more information on water purifiers and to avail great offers,
visit: https://www.aosmithindia.com/buy-water-purifiers-online

