Thiophanate Methyl Market Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2023

Fungicides are chemical compounds with biocidal characteristics which are used to hinder the growth of fungi and their spores. Thiophanate methyl is a chemical compound used as a fungicide. The chemical name of thiophanate methyl is Dimethyl 4,4-(O-phentlene)bis(3-htioalloph-Anate). Thiophanate methyl is a white colored, odorless substance. Thiophanate methyl is a fungicide used on wide array of vine, root crops and tree. In addition thiophanate methyl is also used on wheat and canola. Moreover, suburban homeowners might use thiophanate methyl on ornamentals and lawns.

 

Thiophanate methyl formulations include granular, lowable concentrate, dust, water dispersible granular and wettable powder. Thiophanate methyl could be applied with chemigation, aerial or ground equipment. Ground equipment includes soil drench, band and broadcast. This equipment is used as a dip treatment for rose budwood, cut flowers and nursery stock. Moreover, thiophanate methyl is used for seed treatment process potato pieces and peanuts. Thiophanate methyl is applied on the crops with various formulations and solvents. Postmergent broadcast is the most common application method for thiophanate methyl on the crops.

 

The market for thiophanate methyl was mainly driven by huge demand for crop protection chemicals from developing countries. Developed countries are focusing on achieving maximum agriculture output from the existing arable land. Thiophanate methyl is used as fungicide and can be applied on wide range of crops. Thiophanate methyl can be applied to control fungus such as eyespot, Gloeosporium rot, Monilia spp, Sclerotinia and Botrytis spp among others. Thiophanate methyl also protects the crop from leaf spot on oilseed rape, beet among others. Along with other applications, thiophanate methyl is also used on pecans, almonds, coffee, soybeans and ground nuts. Moreover, thiophanate methyl can be applied to cure the wound of trees cuts. Increasing threat from other biobased substitutes is anticipated to lower the demand for thiophanate methyl in near future. Moreover, environmental regulations and health issues associated with thiophanate methyl is expected to decline the growth of the market over the forecast period.

 

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in thiophanate methyl market in 2013. The market for thiophanate methyl in Asia Pacific region was led by the China, India and Japan. Huge demand for high quality yield is one of the major drivers behind the growth of the market in past few years. Other countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan and Australia are expected to offer better opportunities for the thiophanate methyl in upcoming years. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. North America is considered among the saturated market for thiophanate methyl; however, increasing demand from ornamentals and turfs gardening is expected to boost the demand.

 

