Business

The Curriculum of e-Institute Brings Students a Step Closer to Earning Their High School Diploma

Comment(0)

The curriculum of e-Institute includes electives and required high school courses, such as math and science, to help aspiring individuals to complete high school and obtain a diploma.

[GLENDALE, 6/27/2018] — e-Institute, a premier charter high school in Glendale, Arizona, features a competitive, excellent, and well-rounded high school curriculum for individuals who want to graduate with a high school diploma. The school makes sure that students get the quality education they need by giving them a holistic curriculum.

Wide Range of Required and Elective High School Courses

The curriculum of e-Institute consists of the following required courses in high school:

• Fine Arts and Humanities – Art Appreciation and Humanities
• Language Arts
• Math – Algebra and Geometry
• Science – Chemistry, Biology, Earth Science, and Physics
• Social Studies – American Economics, American Government, U.S. History/Geography, and World History/Geography

Students also have the option to take these high school elective courses:

• Building Vocabulary
• Civics
• Cooperative Education/Work Experience
• Elements of Reading
• Elements of Writing

Enrolling at e-Institute

Enrolling in the Arizona-based charter high school is a good option for students looking to:

• Catch up on missed classes to graduate on time
• Speed up their graduation date by earning extra credits
• Have the option to return to high school and obtain a diploma without actually going back to regular high school
• Finish high school while keeping a full-time job or career

Individuals who want to take up one of the courses offered by e-Institute will need to download, fill out, and submit the enrollment application form, which is available on the school website. Additionally, they will need to submit originals or copies of certain documents, such as proof of residency, withdrawal form from the previous school, and birth certificate.

About e-Institute

e-Institute takes pride in offering students a great alternative opportunity to complete high school. The school provides a self-paced learning setting for its students, as it believes that each individual has his or her own learning needs and style.

Additionally, the school believes that education has the power to change lives. That’s why it does everything it can to make high school education as accessible to people as possible.

Log on to https://www.e-institute.us for more details.

Related Articles
Business

PROLIM Named as Winner of “2016 Dallas 100” Fastest growing Entrepreneurial Company Award

editor

Dallas, TX November 30, 2016 – PROLIM, fastest PLM growing private Company, was announced to be the “Fastest growing Entrepreneurial Company in the Dallas area” Tuesday evening at the 26th Annual SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Awards Ceremony and Banquet at the Omni Dallas Hotel, presented by the Cox School’s Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. Dallas 100™, […]
Business

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market is poised to grow reflect a staggering CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2022

Considering the widespread prevalence of vascular ailment, companies are emphasizing on developing low-cost and more efficient catheter technology. This Research Report Insights report analyzes the expansion of global drug eluting balloon catheter market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The next section offers an […]
Business

Industrial Equipment- Manufacturing systems for the production of seamless-rolled rings

New Delhi May 8, 2018 – India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless rolled rings, CHW Forge employs state-of-the-art manufacturing systems that upholds the company’s stringent quality control policies and yields precise and high-quality output. Some automated machinery that is heavily relied upon by the CHW Forge’s workforce for the production of seamless-rolled rings includes: […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *