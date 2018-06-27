Testbook.com Initiative – ‘LIVE Course’ for IBPS RRB 2018

Best guidance at your home! Testbook.com launches a complete course for IBPS RRB preparation with LIVE video lectures, study material & doubt clearing sessions.

Navi Mumbai, India, June 27th, 2018: The most loving name among Government and Bank Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is releasing of a new ‘LIVE Course’ for IBPS RRB exam preparation. As the name suggests, this LIVE course called ‘Reasoning for IBPS Prelims’, is a series of online lectures and study material that students can watch and download to boost their preparation. It intends to provide students with all the tools to sculpt their bright future. Since the start of its journey, Testbook.com has come a long way in providing a framework to help students prepare for exams. To add to this feat, the ‘Reasoning for IBPS Prelims’ Live Course has been released after the immense success of the SSC CGL Live Course for which the seats are now full.

Apart from the Live Course, Testbook.com has proved its worth by providing other modes of preparation like Online Test Series and YouTube videos, which are easily accessible to the students. Recently, it also got its very first Youtube Silver Button as an appreciation from YouTube.

Now that all the major recruiting bodies conduct their exams online, aspirants feel the need to begin their practice virtually, on computers. Students who prepare for Banking, SSC, Insurance, Railways and other such exams trust Testbook.com and begin their preparations. Each of the preparation tools provided by Testbook has been carefully crafted and examined by their qualified experts. Testbook.com has proven that the only goal in their mind is to provide the best facilities for their students by constantly coming up with new, innovative ways to help their students reach the goal they have set for themselves.

LIVE Course – ‘Reasoning for IBPS Prelims’

In order to help remotely located students prepare under the direct guidance of renowned mentors, Testbook.com has initiated a series of online lectures. This series of recorded and LIVE lectures along with downloadable study material, LIVE Doubt-Clearing video sessions, Previous Year Paper-solving sessions and much more, makes a complete course for preparation of upcoming IBPS RRB exam.

About Testbook

This start-up is the brain-child of 6 young IITians, who believe in bringing a wave in the Education sector of India. Testbook believes that India’s talented youth can be a catalyst to a huge change in the country. Being in the Government workforce by working in the Public Sector, the young can positively affect the nation. Testbook aims to see a Government Officer in each household & strives to guide each aspirant in the right direction.

https://testbook.com/courses/5b311a3db31f2d1160b38192/reasoning-for-ibps-prelims—new-pattern

