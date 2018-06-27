Smart Lighting Market 2027 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

The new innovations in lighting solutions are enabling smart lighting providers to leverage new business opportunities across the globe. Government organizations in different countries are taking several steps to develop smart cities and installation of smart lighting is one of the significant programs that is being undertaken.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global smart lighting market is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate of CAGR during 2017 -2027. Smart Lighting Market growth is propelled by the growing awareness about environment benefits of energy efficiency, rising and improving wireless communication technology and growing investment in smart home & cities market among others. However, high installation cost, and lack of skilled expertise are the factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Lighting Market, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 110 pages.

Major Key Players

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (U.S.),

Daintree Networks (U.S.),

Bridgelux (U.S.),

Echelon Corporation (U.S.),

Streetlight Vision (France),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland),

Legrand S.A. (France),

Osram GmbH (Germany),

Zumtobel (Austria), and Honeywell (U.S) among others.

According to MRFR, The global smart lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 27% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Segments:

The global smart lighting market is segmented by type, light source, communication technology, software & service, and application. Based on the type segment, the market consists of smart bulbs, fixtures and lighting control. By the light source, the market consists of a fluorescent light source, LED light source, HID light source, and another light source. By the communication technology segment, the market consists of Wired Communication Technologies and Wireless Communication Technologies. By the software & service, the software is further segmented into smartphone applications and by service into lighting as-a-service. By the application, it is segmented into indoor and outdoor lighting.

Regional Analysis:

The global color detection market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It is observed that European region dominated the global smart lighting market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its same position in the coming years as well, followed by the North American market. The increased adoption of smart lighting systems as an energy efficient lighting solution is fueling the smart lighting market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increased usage of smart lighting, availability of raw materials, and low labor cost.

