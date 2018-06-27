Resize GlassWire’s fonts with GlassWire 2.0.123

June 25, 2018 – GlassWire 2.0.123 is now available for download. Due to popular demand, this update allows you to change GlassWire’s font size and user interface size. Just go to the top left GlassWire menu and choose “settings” and you’ll see a “Text Size” option. Move the sliders to make GlassWire’s text size any size you prefer.

What’s new in GlassWire 2.0.123?

Do you wish GlassWire’s fonts were larger? Go to GlassWire’s top left “GlassWire” menu and choose “settings” then set the font the size you prefer!

Host details are now added to the Graph/Apps popup window.

Now you can click on a graph alert and it will take you to the “Alerts” tab for more details.

Fixed a problem that caused false file change alerts for svchost.exe.

Fixed a problem that caused the GlassWire service to crash in some situations.

Download GlassWire 2.0.123 now to try it: https://www.glasswire.com