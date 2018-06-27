Tech

Online Payment Gateway Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary

Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.
Global Online Payment Gateway market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
PayPal
Stripe
Amazon Payments
Authorize.net
WorldPay
Adyen
CCBill
2Checkout
FirstData
SecurePay
PayU
MOLPay
Paymill
GMO
Alipay
Tenpay
Ping++
Boleto Bancário
CashU
OneCard
Wirecard
WebMoney
Realex

Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type
Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
Local Bank Integrates
Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
Others

By End-User / Application
Micro and Small Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Mid- Sized Enterprise

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 PayPal
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Stripe
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Amazon Payments
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Authorize.net
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 WorldPay
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Adyen
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 CCBill
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 2Checkout
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 FirstData
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 SecurePay
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 PayU
12.12 MOLPay
12.13 Paymill
12.14 GMO
12.15 Alipay
12.16 Tenpay
12.17 Ping++
12.18 Boleto Bancário
12.19 CashU
12.20 OneCard
12.21 Wirecard
12.22 WebMoney
12.23 Realex 

