NPWT Devices and Dressings Market to Reach Nearly US$ 4 Bn by 2027

A new detailed study titled “Global Market Study on NPWT Devices and Dressings: North America to Retain Dominance, Asia Pacific Identified to be Most Profitable over 2017 – 2027” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global NPWT devices and dressings market is likely to grow at 7.1% CAGR through 2027. In terms of revenues, the negative pressure wound therapy devices and dressings market is likely to reach nearly US$ 4 Bn in revenues by the end of 2027.

The business intelligence study offers in-depth insights and analysis on the NPWT devices and dressings market. According to the research study, growing popularity of home-based care is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the NPWT devices and dressings market during the assessment period.

The report segments the global NPWT devices and dressings market into application market, end-user, product type market and region market. The application segment is further divided into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The acute wounds are categorized into surgical procedures, traumatic wounds and burn cases.

The chronic wounds are segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers. The end user segment is sub-segmented into clinics, home care settings, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The product type segment is categorized into NPWT devices and NPWT dressing kits. The NPWT dressing kits is divided into foam dressing kit and gauze dressing kit. The NPWT devices are categorized into portable NPWT devices, Standalone NPWT devices and disposable NPWT devices.

According to the research study, demand for dressing kits is likely to be higher than NPWT devices. Demand for NPWT devices and dressings is likely to witness an increase on account of growing popularity of homecare settings. In addition to this, increasing investment in healthcare settings, especially in developing countries, is likely to provide an impetus to growth during the assessment period.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific. According to the research study, North America will continue to be one of the largest markets for NPWT devices and dressings market over the globe. The demand for these devices and dressings in North America is likely to remain concentrated in the US. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is likely to be another lucrative market for NPWT devices and dressings over the forecast period.

