McCoy Maintenance Offers Full-Featured Janitorial Services to Offices in Michigan

Michigan, United States, (June 27, 2018) – Any business that is careful about its image places a lot of importance on the hygiene and cleanliness of its premises. McCoy Maintenance, a Commercial Cleaning Eastpointe MI Company, offers high quality Janitorial Services Royal Oak MI to ensure the best Office Cleaning Sterling Heights MI.

The company serves offices as well as medical facilities and industrial buildings in Michigan. Its cleaning servicemen, who are trained and certified, offer upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning and various other Commercial Cleaning Rochester Hills MI services. Customers can get punctual services at any time of the day or night, and make their commercial spaces look spick and span in no time.

The Janitorial Services Birmingham MI professionals have the most advanced, industry certified equipment and tools to restore carpets, furniture, floors etc. in offices to their original beauty. The company uses only eco-friendly practices for Office Cleaning Northville Mi purposes, to ensure that all the necessary environmental safety standards are followed at the time of operations.

The company offers the best and most consistent results every time, and leave with office spaces looking the cleanest best. Services are offered at competitive rates.

About McCoy Maintenance, Inc:
McCoy Maintenance, Inc is an Office Cleaning Royal Oak MI agency that provides customers with Janitorial Services Troy MI, Carpet Cleaning Mt Clemens MI, Commercial Cleaning Sterling Heights MI and other types of assistance.

For more information, visit http://mccoymaintenance.com/.

Media Contact:
McCoy Maintenance, Inc.
17021 Stephens
Eastpointe,
Michigan
48021
United States
Phone no: (586) 777-9022.
###

