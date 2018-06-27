Business

Local Plumbing Service Now Offering Online Discounts

Round Rock, TX – Local Plumbing Service, a plumbing service business serving residents in the Round Rock and Austin Texas areas, is now offering new customers three different pricing discounts when mentioning they found the services online when they schedule.

The first two offers are either $50 off your new water heater installation or $25 off new garbage disposal systems. The third offer is that when you purchase a new water heater, you will also receive a free reverse osmosis water purification system at no extra cost.

Additionally, Local Plumbing Service also offers free complimentary full-home inspections with any visit to your house.

Aside from general plumbing services such as leak repairs, their service menu includes water heater installation & repair, wastewater & drain cleaning, and water softener & water purification installation.

Local Plumbing Service takes pride in their work and they always put the customer first. Their many positive reviews and testimonials are proof of their work ethic and integrity.

About LocalPlumbingService.org: Local Plumbing Service (https://www.localplumbingservice.org) is family owned and operated. They are fully licensed in the state of Texas and have been serving residents in and around Round Rock and Austin for over twenty years. LocalPlumbingService.org provides only the best plumbing services and products.

Contact:
Local Plumbing Service
raulryan09@yahoo.com
Round Rock, TX

