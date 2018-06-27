Business

Global Near Field Communication Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Near Field Communication Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Near Field Communication Market by product (auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products), device (peer-to-peer, card emulation, and reader emulation), application (monitoring healthcare system), end use (automotive, banking & finance, consumer electronics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Near Field Communication Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Near Field Communication Market. According to report the global near field communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Near field communication, technology is mainly used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). The requirement of faster access to data across various industries is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, need for efficiency and reliability is also driving the adoption of near field communication market. However, security of data, increasing penetration of smartphones, contactless payments, high costs of installations, and security concerns are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of online payment is the factor providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the near field communication market.

Segments Covered

The report on global near field communication market covers segments such as product, device, application and end user. The product segments include auxiliary products, non- auxiliary products and NFC software. On the basis of device the global near field communication market is categorized into peer-to-peer, card emulation and reader emulation. Furthermore, on the basis of application the near field communication market is segmented as mobile/contactless payment, monitoring healthcare system, user authentication & access control and other. On the basis of end user the near field communication market is segmented as automotive, banking & finance, retail, medical & healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024.  The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major key Players Mentioned in This Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global near field communication market such as, Identiv Group, Inc, DeviceFidelity, Inc, Mediatek Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Apple Inc, Inside Secure, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Broadcom Corporation, Gemalto NV, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global near field communication market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of near field communication market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the near field communication market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the near field communication market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

