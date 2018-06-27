Global Modular Data Centers Market 2018 Regional Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Forecast 2023

Summary

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

By End-User / Application

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

