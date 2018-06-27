GemCape: The Ideal Cleaning Service Provider

GemCape is a South African based company that specialises in offering a wide range of hygiene services which include contract or once-off cleaning, window and carpet cleaning, and deep cleaning.

1. The hygiene services division: In the division of hygiene services, GemCape offers contracts of rental services for clients that require washroom dispensers in their bathrooms. This category of the company‘s services include the supply of sanitary bins, air fresheners, and other types of dispensers found in public toilets. These are :

toilet roll bladders

hot-air hand dryers

urinal and seat sanitizing agents

Soap dispensers and towel dispensers.

These towel dispensers are made out of linen and folded paper. The company also offers these products in a range of plastic and stainless steel.

2. The cleaning services division: The primary focus of this category of the company’s services is contract cleaning. GemCape prides itself on being a reliable supply partner to a plethora of South African blue-chip companies. This means that GemCape specialises in offering its cleaning services to both shopping complexes and office buildings of these companies. Through this service division, GemCape caters to the cleaning needs of schools too.

3. Deep cleaning service: It is a complete, rigorous heavy-duty cleaning process in which GemCape uses specialised chemicals to extricate the build-up of scale and bacteria .This scale and bacteria create foul odours inside toilets, urinals, kitchens and showers.

4. Carpet cleaning service: In this category of services, GemCape clean carpets and upholstery. Not only does the cleaning of these items have aesthetic benefits, but it is vital to clean these on a regular basis. That is because these carpets ingrain dirt, sand and bacteria from regular use. Regular cleaning elongates the life span of these carpets. Hence the company specialise in offering routine cleaning for carpets and upholstery.

5. Pest control service: Infiltration of cockroaches, ants, rodents and other types of pests in offices can be extremely harmful to business as these spread diseases. GemCape employs a team of specialised staff who first verify the severity of pest infestation and then conducts the control and elimination program accordingly.

6. Window cleaning service: GemCape also specialises in deploying different methods for effective cleaning of window surfaces of buildings. The company has numerous expert teams which are responsible for cleaning the windows of each specific type of building. For example, window surfaces of low rise buildings are accessed by ladders whereas those of high rise ones are accessed by specialised ropes.

No 68 The Old Timber Yard, 7th Ave

Maitland, Cape Town, 7404, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 593 0203