Food And Nutrition 2018

European Food and Nutrition Congress will be held in Vienna , Austria during October 22-23 ,2018.
The theme “Investigating The Interrelationship Of Food, Nutrition and Health To Feed The Future Generation’’ that focuses to share novel approaches related to proper healthy living style and exploring the new challenges concerning in this food industry field and thereby, providing a showcase of the latest techniques.
European Food and Nutrition Congress is an extraordinary event designed for scientists, researchers, nutritionists, engineers and health professionals to facilitate the dissemination and proper application of research findings related to a proper diet for a healthy lifestyle. The conference invites participants from universities, hospitals, food industries and clinical research institutions to share their research experiences and ideas on all aspects of this rapidly expanding.
