Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market to Grow at 12.0% CAGR by 2024

Environmental health & safety system is mainly used by the companies to ensure employee safety and well-being at the workplace and to monitor environmental balance. The governing bodies and regional federal agencies are proactively implementing EHS across various industry verticals in order to adhere with environmental and occupational safety standards. The software solutions encompassed under EHS include quality & risk assessment, data analytics, cost management, environmental compliance, energy & carbon management and others.
Furthermore, the different EHS services include consulting, project management, analytics, training, implementation, auditing and certification. The rising awareness for workplace and employee safety coupled with increasing efforts towards environmental safety have led the EHS market to grow at a substantial pace. The EHS market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2016 to 2024 evaluating at a market size of US$ 8,315.1 Mn in 2024, up from US$ 3,009.0 Mn in 2015.
This research study, titled “Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” provides strategic analysis of the global environmental health and safety market, along with the market growth (size in US$ Mn) forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. It also highlights the growth opportunities for EHS services in the next few years.
The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for success in the EHS market. The report also includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on components covering software and services of EHS, and in-depth cross-sectional analysis across different geographical segments of the EHS market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report includes the winning strategies adopted by key players. The report segregates the EHS market geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
For a detailed understanding of the EHS market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above. The market research study analyzes the EHS market worldwide, and provides historical revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for 2014 and 2015, along with the market forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, operational, and technological factors influencing market growth.
The EHS market is segmented as follows.
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Components
Software
Quality & Risk Assessment
Data Analytics
Cost Management
Environmental Compliance
Energy & Carbon Management
Others
Services
Consulting
Project Management
Analytics
Training
Implementation
Auditing
Certification
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by End-use Industry
Chemical & Petrochemical
Energy & Mining
Construction
Agriculture
Transportation
Manufacturing
Government & Public Sector
Retail
Healthcare
Others
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Geography
North America
The U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
EU7
CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
South Asia
Australasia
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
