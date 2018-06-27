Tech

Dock Me: The Rolls Royce of Charging

Comment(0)

Style and function have combined to make charging effortless using fast wireless and wired charging in one convenient, organized & sleek looking hub. Choose from a desktop or tall standing model.

Toronto, Canada. Decluttering your life has become ubiquitous in our fast pace society, with so many devices that require wireless or USB charging, decluttering can be quite impossible to accomplish. Dock Me is the first real solution that lets users charge all of their devices in a two level or 3 level tower. It can easily accommodate up to 9 devices at once. They incorporate qi wireless charging up to 2A, fast USB charging up to 3A and the M1 model even has a socket in its base allowing you to charge old devices. Currently funded on Kickstarter, early birds can get one for only $86.

• Shelves are detachable and interchangeable
• Dock me adapter makes any shelf portable
• Non Slip Surface
• qi Wireless Charging up to 2 devices
• Fast USB ports

M1 Specs
The Dock Me charging tower M1 series has 3 charging shelves. One shelf is for qi wireless charging of up to 2 devices and the other two shelves are both USB charging shelves. This is the floor standing model which has a 110v power socket in the base. You can charge up to 9 devices at once in this convenient area.

M2 Specs
The Dock Me charging tower Mini M2 series has 2 charging shelves. One shelf is for qi wireless charging of up to 2 devices and the other shelf is a fast USB charging shelf. This model is wall mountable as the base is detachable. You can quickly charge up to 5 devices on this model.

Related Articles
Tech

Flashphoner presents Android and iOS SDK for quickly coming up with functional WebRTC applications for low-latency streaming video

editor

The company delivers a set of three instruments, Web SDK, iOS SDK and Android SDK, that allows independent developers and software development companies to rapidly develop and embed their own mobile and web applications for streaming video such as video chats, conferences, online broadcasts, IP camera broadcasting, screen sharing and online calls. Usually, development of […]
Tech

Auriga Among Top Companies for Innovation and Customer Experience

Auriga, an expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, has once again earned its place among the most innovative, responsible, and dedicated outsourcing companies in the world and enjoyed additional distinction for the sustained excellent performance it has demonstrated for over a decade. This year marks the eleventh consecutive time that Auriga made the […]
Tech

Make a chat app similar to WhatsApp

dericklineker

We’ve been spending the whole day with our smartphones at hand and with round-the-clock access to the Internet. So it’s not surprising that we prefer to communicate with friends through all sorts of instant messengers. And the most popular among them is WhatsApp. According to Statista, every month it is being used by 1 billion […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *