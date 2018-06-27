Discover the New Business Travel Market (2018 – 2023)

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL MARKET was valued at USD XX Billion in the year 2017. Global Business Travel Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to reach USD XX Billion by the year 2023.

BCD Group (Netherlands), Fareportal, Inc. (U.S), Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (Australia), Airbnb Inc. (U.S), Expedia Inc. (U.S), American Express Company (U.S), Hogg Robinson Group Plc. (U.K), The Priceline Group Inc. (U.S) and Wexas Limited (U.K) are some of the key players in the Global Business Travel market. Better global reach at an operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

In the global business travel market by region, Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to strong economic growth. At a country level, Japan and China are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to tremendous industrial growth.

Drivers:

Growing travel & tourism industry

Increasing disposable income.

Restraints:

High incurred costs

Adoption of technology

Opportunities:

Increase in the globalization of businesses

Challenges:

Growing technological advancement

The segmentation are done on the basis services, by Industry Type, by Traveler and by region. On the basis of services, the Global Business Travel Market is sub segmented as transportation, food & lodging and recreational activities of which the food & lodgingsegment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The segmentation done on the basis of industry type includes Government and corporate of which corporate segment is expected to hold the highest market share among other industries. On the basis of traveler the market is segmented as Group Travel and Solo Travel of which group as a traveler is expected to grow at the highest Market share during the forecasted period.

By Service

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreational Activities

By Industry Type

Government

Corporate

By Traveler

Group Travel

Solo Travel

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

Expedia Inc.

American Express Company (American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.)

Cwt Global B.V. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)

Airbnb Inc.

BCD Group (BCD Travel)

Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong Inc.)

Hogg Robinson Group Plc.

The Priceline Group Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Wexas Limited

