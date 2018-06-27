Health and Wellness

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance organises Blood Donation camp in association with Rotary Club

June 27, 2018, Gurugram: DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance (DPLI), one of the leading life insurance companies in India recently organized a blood donation camp in association with the Rotary Club blood bank in Gurugram. The camp was organised as a part of the CSR initiatives of DHFL Pramerica Life insurance Company.
The one day camp attracted 70 volunteers and approximately 60 units of blood were collected in the camp. A team of doctors, paramedics and volunteers were positioned strategically all over the venue to ensure a safe and hygienic camp. A pack of refreshment and a certificate of appreciation was given to all the successful donors by the club.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anoop Pabby, MD & CEO, DPLI, said, “DPLI has been at the forefront to serve the community through social initiatives. Blood donation is a noble cause and is considered as the highest contribution rendered towards humanity. We would like to express gratitude to the Rotary Club and appreciate the enthusiasm of our employees and all the blood donors in making this camp a great success.”
World Health Organization estimates that blood donation by 1% of a country’s population is generally sufficient to meet its basic requirements for safe blood. Currently, an estimated 9.5 million Indians donate blood, which is 2.5 to 3 million less than the required number. DPLI believes that organizing blood donation camps on a regular basis is the easiest way to save lives.

