Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Implementation of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast in aircraft and modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are major factors expected to boost this market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Based on type, the market is segmented into automatic dependent surveillance broadcast ground stations and on-board. In 2016, among the various types, automatic dependent surveillance broadcast ground stations segment dominated the market followed by on-board. This segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the near future as well. In addition, the automatic dependent surveillance broadcast ground stations segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The major factor driving the segment is situational awareness and addition safety provided by automatic dependent surveillance broadcast to aircraft pilots.

Based on application, the market is segmented into airborne surveillance and terminal maneuvering airspace (TMA) surveillance. In 2016, terminal maneuvering airspace surveillance segment dominated the market followed by airborne surveillance and the scenario is anticipated to be the same in the coming years. Terminal maneuvering airspace surveillance includes services such as On Airport Surface (APT) Surveillance, Radar Airspace (RAD) Surveillance, and Non Radar Airspace (NRA) Surveillance. Increasing demand for construction of airports is a major factor that is anticipated to drive the demand for terminal maneuvering airspace surveillance in the coming years.

Based on component, the market is segmented into receiver, antenna, transponder, and automatic dependent surveillance broadcast ground receivers. In 2016, the antenna segment dominated the market followed by automatic dependent surveillance broadcast ground receivers and this segment is anticipated to be dominant in the coming years. Development of new airports is one of the major drivers for the market.

Based on fit, the market is segmented into retrofit and line fit. In 2016, retrofit segment dominated the market. Growing air passenger traffic and considerable development in the aviation sector are some of the major factors likely to boost the market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America was slated to be the key market followed by Europe. In 2016, the U.S. was the major market for North America as well as globally. Modernization of air traffic management infrastructure and automatic dependent surveillance broadcast for UAVs are some of the key factors fueling the demand for automatic dependent surveillance broadcast in North America.

Europe is estimated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Germany and the U.K. are expected to be the major markets for Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The Asia Pacific automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market is expected to be dominated by China. Implementation of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast in major countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Japan is a major factor driving the market in the Asia Pacific region.

The market in India is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR in the Asia Pacific region. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate. The U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are expected to be the major markets in the Middle East and Africa region. Growth in the number of new airports is one of the major factors fueling the demand for automatic dependent surveillance broadcast in Middle East and Africa.

The major players in the automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market are Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Esterline Technologies Corporation (United States), L3 Technologies, Inc. (United States), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Avidyne Corporation (United States), Trig Avionics Ltd. (United Kingdom), and Thales Group (France) among others.