Alan Steelman Releases His New Podcast Show: Exiting the A.S.A.P. Lane with Alan

Former U.S. Congressman Alan Steelman (R-Tex) is all set to release his new podcast show which is called Exiting the A.S.A.P. Lane with Alan. A.S.A.P. stands for anxious, stressed, addicted and pressured, and Alan aims to help guide people to lives with more balance and equilibrium.

When contacted, Alan Steelman was quoted as saying, “There are so many of us who are merely existing and not living because we have become dependent on too many false wizards like alcohol, pills, shopping and the like. From me and my guests, you will learn how to adopt new healthful coping skills and break free from these health destroying substances.”

Alan makes use of powerful, humorous and practical insights which will help the audience understand how to break free, and thereby help people choose the right path. He believes that the adoption of a mindfulness practice equips one to attain the peace of mind necessary to exit the A.S.A.P. Lane.

His political career was marked with distinction. Time Magazine named him one of the top 200 young emerging leaders in America in a special issue devoted to leadership in America. He wishes to extend his help to others so that people at large can live a fulfilling life and can be happy with what they have attained.

His podcast is being highly anticipated because there are too many caught in a downward spiral as evidenced by the opioid epidemic crisis, soaring obesity rates and teen suicide attempts.

Those who would like to know more about Alan Steelman or even his podcast, should make it a point to visit https://alansteelman.net/podcast.

About Alan Steelman

Alan Steelman is the author of Yoga on the Yellow Brick Road, Exiting the A.S.A.P. Lane! Calm Your Mind, which is targeted on those who still full of hope and dreams, but, are being buffeted by the gales of economic and social change, and who desperately are seeking tools to help them cope and self-regulate their own lives. In addition to his service in the U. S. Congress, he is a global management consultant and a certified yoga instructor.

