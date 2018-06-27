Addistips Is Becoming The Main Source Of Information For Habesha

(JUNE 27, 2018) – AddisTips is proving to be the hub for information about events mainly for Habesha community. AddisTips is a lifestyle app enlisting all information that can come in handy for Habesha community. Being mobile only feature, this app is one of its kinds and is catering to Habesha in every manner. AddisTips contains information about social events, which is collected from all people associated with the events like organizers, event promoters, venue managers etc. As a result, all information regarding the social events is incorporated in AddisTips. This is attributing to the success of the app within the Habesha community and is becoming the go-to app for them. The app is also favored amongst all clubs especially Abesha Music.

The events are curated specifically for Habesha people and also features directions to the venue along with maps, which is further attributing to the success of the app. The app further allows the users to save the events and subsequently share them amongst their social circle, which makes it easier for the users to plan their attendance in the events. AddisTips has a team of experienced event managers, tech professionals and a highly efficient team of marketing professionals who are extremely passionate about the work that they do. “We built the service to solve our own needs, we did not want to miss Habesha events wherever we go.”

The app is compatible with both iOS as well as Android. The events that are featured in AddisTips include Addis night life, Ethiopian concerts, Addis clubs and Addis movies. Each one of the events are curated in order to widen the horizon for events particularly for Habesha community. The app allows users to save the events that they are intending to attend and accordingly plan their itinerary for future. With every detail enlisted on the app, AddisTips is a highly robust feature catering to Habesha. Eithopian concerts enlisted on the app attract both Habesha audience as well as other people alike. Owing to the popularity of these events, the app is becoming increasingly popular with a wider section of the society.

Addis movies are now reaching a widespread audience because of AddisTips. AddisTips is now enabling the Habesha culture to become more familiar to people. The culturally rich Addis nightlife is now reaching more people and is witnessing increased participation owing to the AddisTips app. The app has now provided a gateway for Habesha community to locate, identify and enjoy the events specially curated for them.