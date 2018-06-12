Tech

Supply Chain Analytics Market 2018 Global Trends, Segments, Size and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Supply chain analytics is the process of analyzing the supply chain data which is gathered in some or the other forms of data centers or storage devices. The data analysis is done in real time and thus provides the enterprises with an advantage of carrying out strategic business decision, thereby improving the overall effeciency, and optimality.

 

These analytics solutions help the enterprises, to mark an estimate and in forecast planning of stocks, available shipping transport, warehouse capacity, and other.

 

Major Key Players

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)
  • MicroStrategy, Inc (U.S.)
  • Tableau Software (U.S.)
  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
  • SAP SE (Germany)
  • Accenture PLC (Ireland)
  • Genpact (Bermuda)
  • PeopleSoft, Inc (U.S.)
  • JDA Software Group, Inc (U.S.)
  • SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)
  • Infor, Inc (U.S.)
  • Manhattan Associates (U.S.)

 

Regional Analysis:

Europe is dominating the global Supply Chain Analytics Market with highest share of the market and is thereby accounting for the highest revenue. North America closely follows Europe and holds the second largest market. Europe is an advanced region in terms of technology usage, and the growing number of analytic application in industries pertaining to automotive, organized retail, aerospace, and defense sectors and thereby captures a lot of application of supply chain management in this region. Additionally, the European Union as a whole follows the standard regulation regarding supply chain, providing an ease of operation for the manufacturers in the region to integrate analytics.

 

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are indirectly tending towards growth due to factors such as huge development and technological advancement in fields of information technology, and data analytics. These factors are helping Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This growth tends to be due to the high investment by Asian governments in to build advanced infrastructure in terms of retail, transportation and manufacturing. These regions have seen a tremendous growth in the recent years and continuously getting aware towards the analytics technology in various other industrial sectors.

 

Segmentation:

  • On the basis of service the market is segmented into integration and deployment, support and maintenance and consulting.
  • On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into supply chain planning and procurement, sales and operations planning, manufacturing analytics, transportation and logistics analytics, visualization and reporting tools.
  • On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on premise deployment and cloud deployment.
  • On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, manufacturing and others.

 

Intended Audience:

  • Supply Chain Analytics services providers
  • IT providers
  • Software vendors
  • Retail vendors
  • Cloud service providers
  • Local/Government Agencies
  • Cloud Infrastructure Agencies
  • Value-added Resellers
  • Research Firms

 

