Business

ServiceMaster by Empire Offers Services in Long Island, NY

Comment(0)

ServiceMaster by Empire is pleased to offer its property mitigation services to Long Island, NY, customers. Whether it is a commercial or residential property, if there is damage due to fire, water or storms, their professionals can provide the necessary services. ServiceMaster by Empire has the tools and experience it takes to get the property back to pristine condition.

Whether the property has mold damage, fire damage or other issues, restoration companies without ServiceMaster by Empire’s experience and commitment will not bring the same type of excellence to the table. The company takes smoke damage restoration, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration and storm damage restoration seriously.

In Long Island, NY, the company can focus its services on properties that need help the most. Many restoration companies that offer mitigation assistance don’t rectify the details of a restoration project. ServiceMaster by Empire takes events, such as mold damage, on a case-by-case basis since every situation is unique.

The company’s project managers are certified and their technicians use nothing but the latest and best equipment to remedy property damage. Services for smoke damage restoration, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration and storm damage restoration are available 24/7.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the website at ServiceMaster by Empire or call 844-442-4296.

About ServiceMaster by Empire: ServiceMaster by Empire is a property mitigation company located in Staten Island, New York. The company has many years of experience in providing the best fire, water and storm mitigation services in the area. They put their customers before anything else, and the quality of work speaks for it. Those in charge are IICRC certified and are certified to handle damage caused by smoke, water, odors and fire. The company pledges to treat every home as their own, and it is a pledge the company lives by.

Company: ServiceMaster by Empire
Address: 389 WIld Ave Unit F, Staten Island, NY 10314
Phone No : (844) 442-4296
Email ID : info@empiremitigation.com
http://empiremitigation.com/

Related Articles
Business

Automotive Air Conditioning Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Air Conditioning Market is projected to grow at 8.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate during forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market growth is driven by factors such as surge in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, change in consumer preferences, and government initiatives to develop advanced air conditioning systems. […]
Business

The best resource fort bets worldwide is Bookie List

editor

Bookie List is one of the leading betting websites offering links to free cash casinos no deposit required for people who want to find great places to make free bets online worldwide. With a great customer service and outstanding following online the company has grown to be one of the most prominent brands in the […]
Business

Mineral Waxes Market Analysis by Global Segments, Region, Size and Forecast 2020

editor

Waxes are solid material that melt and convert into liquid state at a slightly higher temperature. Sources of wax can be segregated into three segments: oil, mineral and plants & animals. Crude oil is the most dominant source of waxes moreover owing to higher demand for crude oil in other application segments, mineral waxes have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *