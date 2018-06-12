Lifestyle

Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch

Comment(0)

The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is one from OMEGA’s sporty Seamaster collection but not just another one! It is an exquisite example of the renowned watch-making that created some excellent dive watches to add into their heritage and push further the adventurous pioneering spirits.

The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch hosts a yellow, five-minute countdown tracker on the same sub-dial at 3, working also as a 30-minute counter for the chronograph. The sub-dial at 6 is a 12-hour recorder while the small seconds are counted with the sub-dial at 9.

The primary difference between most other diving watches and the Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is the matte black (actually, more deep graphite grey than black), ceramic, unidirectional rotating bezel. Mounted upon the 44 mm stainless steel case; there’s a helium-escape valve to assist your watch’s integrity in case you can’t avoid going deep. You may go down till near about 1000 feet. The date shows through the cut-out within the 6’o clock sub-dial.

Other Omega Seamaster watches alike, the Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch too comes with quite a few technological advancements, ideally crafted for excellence in the seafaring arena. The crown is one; the Seamaster Regatta conforms to the screw-in guidelines and stays watertight even under huge pressures. Together with the helium valve, it enables safe wearing in professional pressure chambers. The helium-escape valve efficiently siphons off helium before it can create any damage.

It’s an automatic Omega Co-Axial Caliber 3330 column-wheel chronograph movement with a free sprung-balance inside. Omega Watches for Men equipped the 3330 with a Si14 silicon balance-spring this time. They also hiked the power reserve to 52 hours, on a fully wound mainspring. Before you wear it for the first time, wind it up full for once. You should do that again if you ever keep it off-wrist for more than 48 hours. The co-axial escapement is a part of it. It’s based on the Longines L688, which again is based on the ETA A08.L01.

The Omega Seamaster Professional Co-Axial Diver’s Chronograph Automatic 212.30.44.50.01.002 Men’s Watch is precise in its functions and solid in its build. Credits also go to the domed, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal (with dual-side anti-reflective treatment) for contributing to the overall toughness of the watch.

Bottom line: The Omega Seamaster Professional Automatic Men’s Watch is a dazzling mix of black and yellow and stands out as a piece that’s somewhere between unattractively dark and ludicrously bright. Powered by an Omega Co-Axial calibre 3330, officially certified chronometer automatic movement, this phenomenal watch is the choice for many of the world’s greatest sailors.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch: Minimal, Timeless and Classic

Whoever is in a search for a timepiece stylish enough for any kind of formal setting but without a hefty price tag and maintenance-related hassle is going to find the Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch a piece that is tailored to their individual requirements. It’s slim but sturdy enough to withstand everyday use under […]
Lifestyle

Pharmacy Online Will Help You Find the Best Remedies

editor

1 April 2018 – Pharmacy Online is offering a huge assortment of different remedies as well as health related solutions for the best prices out there. No doubt, when it comes to healthcare, it is very important as well as genuinely crucial even, to make sure that you have all the remedies readily available to […]
Lifestyle

Mystery Rooms launched in Mumbai – Numero Uno attraction of Delhi now arrives in Mumbai

editor

New Delhi, April 19, 2018: Mystery Rooms, India’s leading escape room adventure experience, today launched its first centre in Mumbai at Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West. The escape gaming sensation comes to Mumbai with six exciting challenges, namely — Lockout – A Prison Break Challenge, Abduction – The Final Hour, Cabin In The Woods […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *