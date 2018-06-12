Business

Global 3d Printing Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Analysis, Insight, Components, Type, Materials, Applications And Forecast 2015 To 2025

Global 3D Printing Market offers broad scope overview of fast-evolving 3D Printing Market with market estimates and prediction for value and shipment. 3D printer is the next-generation printing technology in additive manufacturing. A satisfying advantage of 3D printing technology is the eradication of the workforce and costly tools. Due to the expiry of key patents, increasing awareness & penetration, low cost of production and advancement in 3d printing materials research, 3D printing market is expected to have a tremendous growth in upcoming years. The 3D Printing market has a potential of growth on global prospect. Recent research has revealed that 3D Printing accounts only 30 percent of the total manufacturing sector. The market is expected to grow to $22.2 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 23.7% for the 10-year period

Our Global 3D printing Report 2018 offers a comprehensive review of current levels of adoption of the technology and of likely future trends. It provides a multi-stakeholder view of the industry, considering both the experience and perspective of companies that have exploited the technology, complemented by case studies, as well as reflecting financial developments on the supplier side. The study incorporates the findings of Glob Market Research’s 3D printing Global Survey, conducted in cooperation with Valid Research.

Market by Application

1. Prototyping

2. Tooling

Market by Technology

1. Photopolymerization (DD)

2. Laser Beam melting

3. Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

4. Laminated Object Manufacturing

Market by Geography

1. North America (DD)

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

