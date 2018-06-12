Business

2019 Guangzhou Int’l Garden Machinery Fair (GMF 2019)

Comment(0)

2019 Guangzhou Int’l Garden Machinery Fair (GMF 2019)
Date: March 17th-19th, 2019
Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center
Add: No.8 Pazhou Avenue East, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China
Co-located with 2019 China International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair (Flower Expo China 2019)

China, an Ideal Sourcing Place for Global Quality Garden Machinery
China’s promising garden machinery market has not only attracted overseas top brands like TTI, Bosch, Black&Decker, Emak, Makita, Murray and Stihl to establish factories, but also provided a fertile land for outstanding homegrown brands to grow, such as Topsun, Worth, Painier, Zomax, Fenglong, Yuxin, Aoxin, and etc, which makes China the ideal place to source quality garden machines for both ends of the market!

Preview of GMF 2019
Held side by side with Flower Expo China 2019, GMF 2019, will call together 230+ exhibitors on a show floor of 23,000 sq.m for 10,000+ global professional buyers. First held in 2017, China’s Top 10 Garden Machinery Distributors Award will return in 2019 engaging the whole nation’s practitioners. The first-ever International Brands Exhibiting Area will be set up to show GMF’s determination to go global!

Review of GMF 2018
In tandem with Flower Expo China 2018, GMF 2018 congregated 209 exhibitors (+8%) and 8,643 registered buyers (+16.1%) to pack a show hall of 20,000 sq.m. To address the increasing demand for eco-friendly gardening equipment, most exhibitors like Ariens, Emak, Makita, Stihl, Topsun, Worth, FST, Auston, Koham, Nanshui, Real, Zama, etc, offered battery-powered tools among other equipment.

Exhibition Scope:
▪Planting Machines;
▪Pruning Equipment
▪Spraying & Irrigation Equipment;
▪Gardening Hand Tools;
▪Greenhouses & Plastic Shelter;
▪Other Gardening Supplies; etc.

If you are interested in visiting, please do contact us first so that we can help recommend exhibitors that most suit your needs!

Related Articles
Business

Reclaimed Rubber Market 2018: Research, Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Overview Reclaimed Rubber is manufactured by recycling natural and butyl rubber tubes. It is categorized into whole tire reclaim (WTR), butyl reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and others. WTR is produced using natural tubes and is the most widely used rubber due to its suitability for a variety of natural products. It is […]
Business

Seagualls can help you with your ocean shipping

Working as an ocean freight forwarder, Seagulls International Logistics Co., Limited company can meet your ocean shipping needs in and between all international trade lanes. It helps more than 500 clients to ship their products to worldwide per year. It can handle the products sent from Tianjin, Qingdao,Shanghai, Ningbo,Jiangmen, Zhanjiang,Nanning ,Guangzhou and Shenzhen to Middle […]
Business

Hemp Milk Market 2018 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hemp Milk Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Hemp Milk Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hemp Milk Market report also provides an in-depth survey of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *