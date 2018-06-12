10 College Dropouts Who Changed The World

To be successful we need to adhere to the following process – school, college, degree and job, is it?. Well, not necessarily. To be an entrepreneur, it is all about coming up with a great unique idea and implementing it. It is all about aligning the right thing in right place and at the right time.For more details, Visit our website – http://blog.sqoolz.com/2018/06/10-college-dropouts-who-changed-world.html