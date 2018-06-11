Business

Well Designed Godrej Meridien Sector 106 Gurgaon

Godrej Properties Presents Godrej Meridien Sector 106 Gurgaon
Godrej Properties comes up with flagship project
Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project Gurgaon. It features premium 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK units located around Dwarka Expressway. It is a well crafted Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project with all the ultra-modern amenities at a very reasonable price.
Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project is offering well-crafted residential flats in varied sizes. Godrej Meridien Sector 106 is the best project which can definitely match your personality. Here, all of your needs will be fulfilled as per the buyers’ needs which can give you ample relaxation. It is the best location for you and your family that you have ever desired.

Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project has been coming up to develop world-class residences on Dwarka Expressway. All the entertainment and commercial zones are well connected to Sector 106 in the city. It is located only 5 minutes away from the upcoming metro station to reach the site. It is located only 40 minutes from international airport and Delhi. It is well connected to reputed Metro Hospital, Columbia Asia Hospital, Royal Oak International School, Green Field Public School, and Shanti Niketan Public School.

The World-class Lifestyle of Residential
Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project Project –
Godrej Group is launching flagship residential Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project in Gurgaon. Here, you can live the world-class lifestyle which most of us just dream to have. Here, you can find the life which provides so much and you will be spoilt for choices. Here, you can spend every moment while getting the most of privileges. You will get the world-class lifestyle at the address which truly redefines luxury at its best. Godrej Meridien Sector 106 project is launching soon in Dwarka Expressway. It is spread over 14.5 acres of landscapes and it has 7 towers in total, including 5 premium towers (19-22 floors) and 2 iconic towers (34 floors) and 3 acres of the clubhouse. It has Italian marble flooring, fully furnished kitchen, and high-end sanitary and AC apartments.

