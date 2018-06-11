Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Peritoneal Dialysis Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Peritoneal Dialysis Market by type(continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD)), product(peritoneal dialysis catheters, implantation systems, peritoneal solution and other accessories) and services(dialysis centers & hospital-based dialysis and homecare services) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Peritoneal Dialysis Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Ltd., Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation and Utah Medical Products, Inc. According to report the global peritoneal dialysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Peritoneal dialysis is a process of removing waste products from the patient’s blood, when their kidneys aren’t able to do its job adequately. In peritoneal dialysis, a soft plastic tube (Cather) is placed in patients belly through surgery. A sterile cleansing food is put into patients belly through this cather. After the completion of the cleansing process, the fluid leaves the patient’s body through cather. There are two kinds of peritoneal dialysis, Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD). The basic treatment is the same for each. However, the number of treatments and the way the treatments are done make each method different.

Peritoneal dialysis market was worth around XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million by 2024, by revenue. Increase in the number of End-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, ESRD is commonly known as kidney failure. Diabetes is the most common cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. Diabetes and high blood are the most common chronic disease commonly found among the worldwide population. According to WHO, The number of people affected with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014 and is expected to rise more rapidly in middle and low income countries. Likewise, CDC estimated that, more than 360,000 American deaths in 2013 included high blood pressure as a primary or contributing cause. Furthermore, Shortage of kidneys for transplantation owing to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in various countries. These aforementioned factors are mainly responsible for driving the global peritoneal dialysis market. However lack of awareness and poor demand in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors that may act as a restraint peritoneal dialysis market growth. Rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and growth opportunities in underdeveloped and emerging markets can further create future opportunities.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017. U.S drives the North America, Peritoneal dialysis market owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and high expenditure on healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high population base, rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and rapid rise in prevalence of end stage renal disease.

The report on global peritoneal dialysis market covers segments such as, type, product and services. On the basis of type the global peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). On the basis of product the global peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into peritoneal dialysis catheters, implantation systems, peritoneal solution and other accessories. On the basis of services the global peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into dialysis centers & hospital-based dialysis and homecare services.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global peritoneal dialysis market such as, Baxter International Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Ltd., Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

