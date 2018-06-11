Lifestyle

Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch: Highly Adaptable, Equally Comfortable

The Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch is fairly respectable all sides considered. It holds up to more than just small bumps and bruises; drops and splashes. Dig in and you’ll not stop being surprised (for some time at least) at the small wonders the Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch brings.

What makes it a special Orient watch? The Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch is the kind that restores your faith if they have ever been shaken on the grounds of affordable mechanicals. It is one of those reliable watches that you can pick with your eyes closed from amidst thousands of watches in the market today, saving you from an otherwise arduous task.

The Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch is the kind of an affordable piece that doesn’t let you cross the couple-hundred-dollars barrier and doesn’t also make you sacrifice quality either – whether aesthetically or technically. It puts a twist on the usual tale by adding a separate sub-dial for showing the day of the week instead of making them peep through a window cutout. The date display; however, follows the usual route, displayed through a window at 6 with a prominent, rose-gold tinted border.

Between 10 and 11 is another subdial showing time in 24-hours format. This one is a great tool if you fly internationally and frequently to get rid of jet lag. Or, lets you know instantly to predict time as they do in the military.

The 46B40 caliber mechanical automatic movement from Orient Mens Watches are designed and built completely in-house, from its minutest component till its assembly. The 21 jewels configuration dampens vibrations greatly and imparts a rock solid stability to the movement, making it a workhorse piece that beats the rest in the price category, both in terms of reliability and durability. However, do not expect any intricate and elaborate decorations as in the most higher-end, expensive automatics.

The 46B40 caliber Orient automatic movement doesn’t allow hacking or hand winding but its automatic winding system is so efficient that you don’t need to. It just takes a few shakes to get it running from dead stop (in any case you keep it off-wrist for more than 40 hours) and shall work for a long time without any significant issue.

All in all, the Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch is one of the best watches with day and date features within the affordable range with an easy to read feature and design. It is a smooth transition from classic to casual to become a simplistically sporty piece that will suit your every needs within an urban setting and sometimes, off it.

Bottom line: An executive’s watch, Orient creates a piece for office and casual settings alike. And sometimes, the Orient Sporty Automatic Day And Date ET0X001B Men’s Watch extends even into the sporty zones!

