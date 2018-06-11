Health and Wellness

NJ Holistic Doctor Michael Rothman Explains Autonomic Dysfunction and ADD

Comment(0)

Wall, NJ, February 8, 2018 – Justin Timberlake has announced in an interview that he has attention deficit disorder (ADD), but Dr. Rothman is skeptical.
“I came across the headline “Justin Timberlake Has Attention Deficit Disorder”. In this article, it urged anyone who shares in suffering with Justin from this “disease” to go seek treatment for this debilitating disorder. I apologize for my skepticism; however, in my not so humble opinion, attention deficit disorder is not a disease, rather, it is a dysfunctional state.”

Dr. Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician, is a proponent of understanding how our metabolic balance can affect everything in our bodies, including our ability to concentrate and stay focused.

Our autonomic nervous system (ANS) is responsible for maintaining that metabolic balance. If the ANS is out of balance due to poor diet, allergies, or environmental factors, it can affect the entire body.

“To further illustrate this notion, you must understand that there is no test that can be done to prove you have this disorder. ADD will not show up on a CAT scan, or an MRI, or a blood test or any diagnostic test available. In reality, attention deficit disorder is merely a name for a clinical diagnosis based on symptoms.”

To learn more about this holistic way of dealing with ADD, please read Dr. Rothman’s article: http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/autonomic-dysfunction-series-add/. Of course, patients are invited to contact his office to learn more about their personal concerns.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Rothman MD at 732-268-7663 or email at info@mdwellnessmd.com.

Contact Michael Rothman MD
Telephone 732-268-7663
Email info@mdwellnessmd.com
Website www.mdwellnessmd.com

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

APIS Himalaya Honey : Add healthy flavor to your life with APIS Himalaya Honey

editor

Add healthy flavor to your life with APIS Himalaya Honey 4th Jan 2017, Delhi: APIS India, largest producer, distributor and exporter of quality honey has introduced two healthy variants of honey brands in the Indian market – APIS Himalaya and APIS Himalaya Gold. Offering the richness of pure honey, APIS India has announced attractive promotional […]
Health and Wellness

Discover Where to Obtain Top Quality Healthy Coconut Oil

editor

8 December 2016 – Sari Mas Permai Company is a provider of RBD, Crude and Healthy coconut oil in Indonesia. From their raw materials, which are coconut and palm, thy are producing derivative products such as Copra Pellets, Crude Coconut Oil (CCNO), Coconut Fatty Acid Distillate (CFAD), Palm Fatty Acid Distillate (PFAD) and many others. […]
Health and Wellness

Gong Cha USA is Launching Bubble Tea Grapefruit Series on 15th May 2018

rosarioberry623

New York, USA – Gong Cha USA today is one of the most recognized bubble tea brands around the world. Known for quality tea and service, Gong Cha USA has withheld its reputation against many existing competitors. Founded in 2006 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha USA. According to the President of http://www.GongChaUSA.com/, Anchal Lamba, “At […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *