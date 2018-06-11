Market Research Report on Switzerland Packaging Industry Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

Sustainability continues to be a key theme for the packaging industry in Switzerland with consumers showing great concern over the components of a product’s packaging and their ability to recycle it. Most glass bottles, PET bottles and metal cans are recycled in Switzerland, although there is still room for slight growth in this area. Meanwhile, manufacturers continue to innovate through using more recycled, biodegradable and plant-based content, as well as sustainable and…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952532-packaging-industry-in-switzerland

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2952532-packaging-industry-in-switzerland

Table Of Content :

Environmental Concerns Influence the Packaging Industry

Convenience Key in Packaged Food

Smaller Packaging and Metal Beverage Cans Prove Popular

Premiumisation Influences Alcoholic Drinks Packaging

Innovation Key in Packaging of Beauty and Personal Care

Concentrated Formulas Continue To Grow

Key Trends and Developments

High Recycling Quotas Thanks To Strong Environmental Awareness

Sustainability in Packaging Addresses Eco-awareness Among Consumers

Packaging Trends Are Driven by Consumers

Convenience and Functionality Key Trends

Premium Packaging Required for Premium Products

Packaging Legislation

Successful Recycling System Warrants Soft Legislation

Current Legislation

Recycling and the Environment

Recycling Is A Hot Topic in Switzerland

the “polluter Pays” Principle

Financing the Recycling System

Table 1 Overview of Packaging Recycling and Recovery in Switzerland: 2014/2015

Packaging Design and Labelling

Demand for Premium Packaging Design Continues

Packaging Design To Convey Brand Message and Value

Labelling Must Catch the Eye of the Consumer

Aisa Automation Industrielle SA in Packaging Industry (switzerland)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Aisa Automation Industrielle SA: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Aisa Automation Industrielle SA by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

Amcor Group GmbH in Packaging Industry (switzerland)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Amcor Group GmbH: Key Facts

Production

Summary 4 Major End-use Categories for Amcor Group GmbH by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Aptar Mezzovico SA in Packaging Industry (switzerland)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 5 Aptar Mezzovico SA: Key Facts

Production

Summary 6 Major End-use Categories for Aptar Mezzovico SA by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Tetra Pak Schweiz AG in Packaging Industry (switzerland)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 7 Tetra Pak Schweiz AG: Key Facts

Production

Summary 8 Major End-use Categories for Tetra Pak by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Univerre Pro Uva SA in Packaging Industry (switzerland)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 9 Univerre Pro Uva SA: Key Facts 2016

Production

Summary 10 Major End-use Categories for Univerre Pro Uva SA by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)