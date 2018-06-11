Tech

Fingerprints & Ensurity enters into a strategic collaboration to bring secure USB devices for the Indian cybersecurity market

Comment(0)

Press Release for Immediate Publication

Fingerprints & Ensurity enters into a strategic collaboration to bring secure USB devices for the Indian cybersecurity market

New Delhi, June 11th: Sweden’s Fingerprints & Card, a global leader in biometrics, announces its strategic collaboration with Ensurity Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity company, to bring advanced solutions to the Indian and global cybersecurity market.

The companies are working closely to integrate their respective technological strengths to bring the first-of-their-kind smart USB devices to the global markets. Ensurity has been working in the cybersecurity space over the past seven years. Advanced biometric touch sensors from Finger-prints will be incorporated into Ensurity’s secure USB devices and launched under the “ThinC” brand by the end of June.

ThinC will offer a range of FIDO-complaint, secure storage and computing devices that will ad-dress the security needs of sectors like BFSI, large consultancy firms and enterprises, or any kind of remote access based businesses and professionals. The companies also propose to work on providing secure identity management solutions on the cloud through Ensurity’s patent-ed technology.

Speaking of this collaboration, Niklas Strid, SVP Business Line Embedded, Fingerprints said, “We are happy to be collaborating with Ensurity, as we see the use of biometrics and Fin-gerprints technology, is growing into new form factors and solving evolving security needs for both the consumer and enterprise markets.”

Chakradhar Kommera, CEO & Co Founder, Ensurity said, “With the proliferation of digitaliza-tion, security is becoming integral to enterprise businesses that are looking for 100% data securi-ty to avoid any kind of business risk. Advance biometric sensors from Fingerprints are being used in the secure USB devices that Ensurity is launching shortly under the ThinC brand name. These devices will address the market needs of enterprises and provide secure shareable stor-age, safe remote computing and FIDO authentication to the customers. We are introducing this technology and product at a time when just the Indian biometrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during 2016 – 2021 as per an industry report. Through this collaboration, we aim to capture both the Indian and global markets ushering the best biometric technology through our most advanced USB product range.”

Amit Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Ensurity added, “We see a huge opportunity in the ar-eas of secure biometric solutions and see the alliance with Fingerprints as an effective way of securing the needs of biometric implementations across all form factors & expanding our reach in the global markets.”

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), based in Sweden, is the world’s leading biometrics company. Fin-gerprints believe in a secure and seamless universe, where customers are the key to everything. Finger-prints solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications globally, and are used bil-lions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter.

About Ensurity
Ensurity Group offers cutting edge, pioneering cybersecurity solutions in the areas of secure computing and storage, identity management, applied cryptography, and blockchain. The company counts marquee institutions and enterprises among its clients. Ensurity’s innovative security solutions are seeing global acceptance due to growing privacy and security concerns. The company recently secured a global patent for a novel, post-quantum secure cryptography. For more information you can visit our website.

For Editorial enquiries, please contact:
Upasana Gupta, 7289837065, upasana@prhub.com

Related Articles
Tech

Larry Cameron signed as Security & Mining Advisor

Good news everyone!!! Yesterday we signed one of the smartest and definitely outstanding tech guy ever. Meet Larry Cameron- Head of Quantus Technical Solutions and Security Advisor in many, many ICO”s. Thats why he is more known as an “ICO Ninja”. We are absolutely sure that Mr. Cameron will help us to achieve our main […]
Tech

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers available in the market today, but most of them have limited application to the network. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this disorder. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspots for the world of cloud computing. GlocalMe G3: Appearance The GlocalMe G3 is the most powerful mobile WLAN hotspot from the Chinese provider. The device looks like a very thick Apple iPhone 4, runs with a highly customized version of the Android operating system and comes with a very large touchscreen display (for a hotspot). In terms of price, the GlocalMe G3 is reasonably priced at around 199 USD, especially since 1.1 GB of data is available worldwide. In addition to the device itself, only one USB to MicroUSB charging cable is included. There is no power adapter, but you can use it with the USB port. The GlocalMe G3 hotspotlooks incredibly thick at first glance because there is a very strong battery with 5,350 mAh capacity. On the side of the device, there are two buttons for louder / quieter (and functional is unclear) and a power button. Processing, materials and the SIM card slot always make a decent impression. GlocalMe G3: Dual-SIM Capable The GlocalMe G3is dual-SIM capable, and it has two nano SIM slots. This is a unique selling proposition for Mobile WLAN Hotspots and can be very convenient in many situations. In the test, the GlocalME G3 was working quickly and easily with Vodafone and Orange SIM cards: a short press on the power button. A quick-access menu allows you to switch between SIM cards and the SIM card. The operation is very easy and is done via the GlockalMe G3 touchscreen. By using the Android operating system you have the advantage of a “full-featured” keyboard, for example, to be able to change the WLAN name and the WLAN password. The display itself is of poor quality in terms of brightness, resolution and viewing angle stability in comparison with current smartphones, GlocalMe G3: CloudSIM in the test The main highlight for the purchase of the GlocalMe G3 is probably the virtual SIM (CloudSIM), which makes the SIM easy to use. 1.1 gigabytes of data volume is already included in the purchase; additional volume can be purchased if you create an account. All this can be done via app for iOS and Android or via the GlocalMe website. GlocalMe offers the data volume in the form of various data packages. These are valid for different lengths of time (for example 30 days, 90 days or 365 days) and are available for different countries and continents. The prices seem surprisingly fair at first glance, so costs 1 GB world-wide data volume for 1 year € 29.90. If you only need data in Germany, you can buy eg 3 GB for 19 Euro or 1 GB for 7 Euro (each valid for 30 days). In the test, the virtual SIM card was tried in Germany, the service worked out in the MBT / s were measured in the download. The latencies (ping) were about 30 milliseconds and about 5 Mbit / s were reached. These are not top scores, but for surfing and streaming HD videos, it is absolutely fine. GlocalMe G3: Speeds The speed test with the local SIM gave the GlocalMe G3 router a very bad picture. In LTE mode, maximum of 35 MBit / s was possible via WLAN, in UMTS mode it was over at about 24 MBit / s. For comparison: under identical test conditions, an Apple iPhone 8 managed about 140 MBit / s in the downlink and about 68 MBit / s in the uplink via LTE, similar values were also provided by the Netgear AirCard 810 hotspot. A positive feature is the good worldwide frequency band support. The GlocalMe G3 offers FDD LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/17/19/29, TDD LTE Band 38/39/40/41, UMTS Band 1/2/4/5 / 6/8/9/19 and GSM 850/900/1800/1900. GlocalMe G3 Wi-Fi and battery The WLAN of the GlocalMe G3 is comparatively slow, according to the official specs, only the standard 802.11b / g / n on 2.4 GHz with a maximum of 72 MBit / s downlink is supported, but 5 GHz is not available. For comparison, other mobile phones in the price range usually offer dual band WLAN with at least 300 MBit / s. The battery provided for operating hours of 20 hours in the test, which is a very good value for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. If required, you can also charge a smartphone via the full-size USB port, the GlocalMe G3 becomes a power bank. Others Unlike most other mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, the GlocalMe G3 lacks many features. There are no connections for an external antenna, no MicroSD memory card slot, no RJ45 LAN connection and also a web interface, as it is usually known from mobile WLAN routers, is not present on the GlocalMe G3. The software is extremely limited, many other uses such as “LTE only” or “3G only” mode do not exist. Statistics on data consumption and information on the network used only when using a local SIM. That does not need to be bad for the end customer – the GlocalMe G3 works well and does its job. However, this fact should be mentioned in this review and it would be nice if possible successor would offer more configuration options. Conclusion The GlocalMe G3is a very interesting mobile wireless router. Anyone who travels a lot in the world and often travels to different countries should take a closer look at the device. SIM card prices are very competitive so that in most countries, the purchase of a SIM card can be omitted. Also for the ease of use, the GlocalMe G3 deserves praise. For technology enthusiasts, the device is quite uninteresting. LTE frequency ranges, the dual-SIM function, are to be positively emphasized, the comparably slow modem, the weak WLAN, and the few setting provide a good impression. To summarize, the GlocalMe G3 is a highly recommended hotspot with many unique selling points. If you want to buy the GlocalMe G3 hotspot, click here: https://www.4gltemall.com/glocalme-g3.html

editor

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) available in the market now, but most of them have some application limit due to the network incompatibility if moving to another particular continent. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this trouble. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspot not only with the […]
Tech

Software Defined Security Market – Challenges, Key Vendors Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario: The major growth driver of Software-Defined Security Market includes growing demand for increased server security by enterprises, growing market of cloud based infrastructure and rising demand for managing unstructured data of business intelligence among others.   Hence the market for Software-Defined Security Market is expected to grow at highCAGR (2016-2022). However, lack of technical expertise and threat […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *