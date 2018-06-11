Education

Dubai Open Day – Academic Consultation – UK University Distance Learning Programmes

Comment(0)

Speak to an expert at our Open Days in Dubai, UAE.

Attend and get a free CV review and assessment/eligibility check along with a personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options available.

—-Events Details—

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

What: Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Date: 23 June 2018 Where: Novotel – Sheikh Zayed road, Al Barsha 1, Opp. Sharaf DG Metro Station – Dubai

When: 10 am to 3 pm

Join us in your city to speak with an expert academic consultant to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements. If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break. For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners: University of Leicester University of Northampton University of Nottingham University of Dundee Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the event, please click on : https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-dubai

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a call back. contact: 9718001993

Related Articles
Education

Ayurveda Pioneer Shahnaz Husain shares her Harvard journey with IITians

editor

Global Pioneer of Ayurveda Shahnaz Husain was recently invited as the keynote speaker at the IIT Business Summit titled “Building India Inc. 2018” on April 2018. An initiative of IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies (DMS), the lecture series by distinguished personalities has been playing a pivotal role in inspiring post-graduate management students aspiring to […]
Education

CliniPharma |Distance Learning Program | Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR)

USIT (Universal Steel Information Technology (India) Pvt Ltd), has now started a distance learning program for clinical research as a CliniPharma. CliniPharma is emerging as India’s Leading Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance Training Providers. With us, you get the intensive experience that will expose you to new challenges, and innovative ideas to perform better in your […]
Education

International conference on cancer biology and therapeutics 2017

editor

Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. It is such a dreadful disease. In every year millions of people have been detected with cancer. The main theme of this conference is “War on Cancer 2017”. So, lets join together […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *