Dental Broker Avail Exit Advisory Services Is Expanding Service Area Reports Founder, Darren Shanahan

Summary: Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services provides Dental Broker Services to dentists looking to transition in to a practice or out of their current practice as well as many other practice valuations and business planning services. Founder, Darren Shanahan reports that due to demand, the company is expanding its service area and adding Associate Brokers across Western Canada. The company has continued to grow consistently due to their proprietary approach and exceptional client experience.

Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services was founded nearly a decade ago by Darren Shanahan due to a gap in the dental broker industry he identified while working directly with medical and dental clients in his position in the financial industry for over 20 years. Shanahan identified the need for dentists to be able to rely on a trusted advisor to provide detailed and necessary information to all professionals involved in dental transactions to facilitate a smooth process for clients.

Darren Shanahan brings a wealth of sales, financial, management, leadership and transition counselling experience to the dental broker industry. As Founder of the business, Shanahan is personally invested in the success of every client interaction and he is passionate about providing honest and attentive customer service.

The creation of Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services, was driven out of a desire to bring a high level of integrity, transparency, and client-focused attentiveness to practice valuations, sales, transitions, and consulting in the dental and medical industries. Over the years, Shanahan agrees this has brought them their success as clients appreciate their expertise and “hands on” approach to quarterback the process from start to finish, allowing Avail to be attentive to each client’s unique requirements and work to guide them through a hassle-free experience.

This has lead Avail to expand from their beginnings as a Calgary dental broker to serving Alberta (including but not limited to Edmonton, Red Deer, & Grande Prairie), B.C. (including but not limited to Kelowna, Vancouver, & Victoria) & Saskatchewan (Regina, Saskatoon & surrounding communities) with exceptional dental broker services. The recent addition of an Associate Dental Broker in Regina (Matt Dominguez) allows then to have a local and regional presence for new and existing clients there.

“[Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services] has increased the size of our team to continue to match the demand of the dental broker industry and we plan to continue supporting dentists in Western Canada with the for many years to come, this is our expertise, our legacy,” reports Darren Shanahan. “On average, we engage with 35-45 practices per year, and that number keeps rising, so that gives us incredible insight into the local and regional markets foraccurate valuations, as well as private coaching and consulting for our clients.”

If you are interested in learning more about Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services, or would like to speak to Darren Shanahan confidentially about your practice, give Avail a call 1-866-Go-Avail (1-866-462-8245) or visit their website at: www.AvailDentalAdvice.com