Country-level Analysis on Breathalyzers Market Production

From the public safety point of view, it is vital to keep alcoholic drivers off the streets. As per the information by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. alone, roughly 10,000 individuals bite the dust every year in driving accidents because of driving while alcoholic. A breathalyzer is a gadget for evaluating blood alcohol concentration/content (BAC) from a breath test. In the greater part of the nations, alcohol inebriation is lawfully separated by the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level and a driver is disallowed from driving when their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is .08 grams per deciliter (g/dL) or higher. Pulling back blood or pee test at the site and inspecting it later isn’t attainable and commonsense and thus the likelihood of evaluating BAC by implication by surveying the measure of alcohol in one’s breath postures great market open door for these gadgets.

Major Factors

Expanding stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing amid driving or in working environments, expanding alcohol mishandle and government starts identified with alcohol testing are driving this market. Nonetheless, because of protection rights for alcohol testing and precision issues, the market for these gadgets is getting influenced. It has likewise been watched that expanding innovative headways are giving sufficient chance to the market development.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe Breathalyzers Market was worth USD 988 Million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, to reach USD 1527 Million by 2021.

Some of the key companies leading the market, by their services and products include Lion Laboratories Limited, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters, Inc., Andatech Private Limited, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., BACtrack, Alere, Inc., Quest Products, Inc., and C4 Development Ltd.

