Chitosan Market | Growth Factors | Demand | Trends | Application | and Forecast Report till 2022

Chitosan Market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2015 and is likely to reach USD 5.02 billion in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 18.02% between 2015 and 2022. Asia pacific region was the leading chitosan market with an estimated market size of 8050 MT in 2011 and is projected 15010 MT in 2015. The U.S. has represented the second largest market in 2015 and is expected to reach in billions by 2022.

Chitosan is growing at a CAGR of 18.02% during forecasted period (2016-2022). Chitosan is produced commercially deacetylation of chitin, which is the structural element in the exoskeleton of crustaceans namely shrimps, oyster, crabs and other mollusk shells and cell wall of fungi. Besides , the properties of chitosan are antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral due to these properties they are driving the market, application is huge in pharmaceutical industry namely, wound dressings, surgical sutures and as aids in cataracts surgery and periodontal diseases treatment. Availability of chitosan is enormous in nature, it ranks second as the most plentiful organic compound on earth.

Chitosan has many properties that make them attractive for application from food, nutrition, cosmetics, biomedicine, and agriculture.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of chitosan market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of chitosan market during the forecast period of 2015 to 2022 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of chitosan market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany),

Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway),

G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China),

Novamatrix (Norway),

Agratech International, Inc. (U.S.),

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China),

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd. (China),

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd. (India),

Kitozyme S.A. (Belgium),

Primex ehf (Iceland).

