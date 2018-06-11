Business

Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services Announces Retired CFL Star, Matt Dominguez As Associate Broker For Saskatchewan Dentists

Summary: Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services plans expansion into Saskatchewan with new partnership and appointment of Associate Broker – Saskatchewan, Matt Dominguez. With the growing demand for a local “hands-on” dental broker in the Regina area and across the province, Darren Shanahan welcomes the retired CFL quarterback from the Saskatchewan Roughriders to continue to bring specialized advice, practice valuations, and experience to the dental marketplace with a local presence.

The with the continued growth of Avail Dental Exit Advisory Services through the province of Alberta, it was only a matter of time they would expand across Western Canada and as a dental broker in Regina. The company provides dental broker services including but not limited to: practice valuations, practice sales, buyer representation, valuation reviews, transition consulting, partnership planning, and business planning.

Avail also offers seminars and training for dental groups, study groups and is a valued industry expert and speaker at many events. Founder, Darren Shanahan brings a wealth of sales, financial, management, leadership, and transition counselling to the marketplace due to extensive financial and banking background – along with his team, he has been continually raising the bar in the dental brokerage industry.

Matt Dominguez joins the growing team at Avail with over 9 years working in commercial real estate, starting when he was still playing football with as a Saskatchewan Roughriders. After he retired, Matt then expanded his real estate knowledge into residential, commercial and farm industries, receiving his Broker designation.

Matt will be a great fit with the Avail team as understands the rewards of hard work, working with integrity and professionalism and is looking forward to serving his past, present and future clients with all of their real estate needs.

The dental brokerage industry has gained a trusted advisor and team player in Matt Dominguez and Avail Dental Exit Advisory is pleased to officially welcome him an Associate Brokeron January 23rd, 2018 at their Wine & Business Wellness in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Dentists looking to buy or sell a practice are encouraged to reach out to Avail Dental Advisory Services and if you are in Regina, Saskatchewan, you are welcomed to join us on January 23rd, 2018 at our local Wine & Business Wellness. Contact Avail for full details at 1-866-Go-Avail (1-866-462-8245).

